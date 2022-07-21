The Players Party, the premier private event of MLB All-Star Week, was cohosted by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, MLBPA, and Fanatics in downtown Los Angeles. The invitation-only event, which was held at City Market Social House, included an exclusive performance by international music phenomenon J Balvin and a surprise set from Grammy-nominated musician Travis Scott. A-list entertainers and some of the biggest personalities in entertainment, sports, and music were there, as with all of Michael Rubin’s events.

Joining Michael Rubin was Travis Scott, J Balvin, Offset, Aaron Judge, Miguel, Charli D’Amelio, Landon Barker, James Harden, Ke$ha, Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren Wood, Scooter Braun, Giancarlo Stanton, Pete Alonso, Brett and Jason Oppenheim, Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo, Winnie Harlow, Michael Blackson, Karrueche Tran, CC Sabathia, Travis Kelce, Jeff McNeil, Maverick Carter, Mallory Edens, Joel Embiid, Marc and Heidi D’Amelio, Jaylen Brown, Clay Holmes, Mo Bamba, PJ Tucker, JR Smith, Jazz Chisholm, Wale, Avani Gregg, Alyssa Milano, Jack Flaherty, Curtis Granderson, Joe Musgrove, David Bednar, Josh Richards, Deshaun Jackson, Joe Haden, Shawne Merriman, Audie Attar, MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred among other A-listers from the worlds of entertainment, sports and business.

You can see images from the night below.

