The Players Party, the premier private event of MLB All-Star Week, was cohosted by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, MLBPA, and Fanatics in downtown Los Angeles. The invitation-only event, which was held at City Market Social House, included an exclusive performance by international music phenomenon J Balvin and a surprise set from Grammy-nominated musician Travis Scott. A-list entertainers and some of the biggest personalities in entertainment, sports, and music were there, as with all of Michael Rubin’s events.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

Joining Michael Rubin was  Travis Scott, J Balvin, Offset, Aaron Judge, Miguel, Charli D’Amelio, Landon Barker, James Harden, Ke$ha, Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren Wood, Scooter Braun, Giancarlo Stanton, Pete Alonso, Brett and Jason Oppenheim, Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo, Winnie Harlow, Michael Blackson, Karrueche Tran, CC Sabathia, Travis Kelce, Jeff McNeil, Maverick Carter, Mallory Edens, Joel Embiid, Marc and Heidi D’Amelio, Jaylen Brown, Clay Holmes, Mo Bamba, PJ Tucker, JR Smith, Jazz Chisholm, Wale, Avani Gregg, Alyssa Milano, Jack Flaherty, Curtis Granderson, Joe Musgrove, David Bednar, Josh Richards, Deshaun Jackson, Joe Haden, Shawne Merriman, Audie Attar, MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred among other A-listers from the worlds of entertainment, sports and business.

You can see images from the night below.

Advertisement
Visual Portfolio, Posts & Image Gallery for WordPress
1409627567
1409627496
1409627472
1409627459
1409617940
1409616974
1409616862
1409615761
1409614162
1409634533
1409634509
1409634430
1409633846
1409632960
1409630100
1409629033
1409627667
1409641100
1409639411
1409639358
1409638051
1409637770
1409637051
1409636332
1409636328