On this day in Hip Hop history, Dipset head honcho Cam’ron released his debut solo LP, Confessions of Fire on the Undeas Entertainment imprint.

Following the tragic death of his cousin Derek “Bloodshed” Armstead and the disbanding of his former group Children of the Corn, which included Big L, Cam, Ma$e,and Bloodshed, this release served as Cam’s introduction to the rap game and debut to the mainstream as a solo artist.

Much to the tune of a lot of the music coming out of New York in the late 90s, this album had both hardcore street and pop crossover appeal that came from its gritty street narrative filled lyric and high energy production of Swizz Beatz and Jermaine Dupri. Commercially this debut was quite the success peaking at #6 on the Billboard 200 chart and #2 on the Top R&B/Hip Hop chart while selling over 500,000 copies.

Advertisement

The project’s sole single “Horse & Carriage,” featuring Ma$e and produced by Trackmasters, was a radio hit, just barely missing the Top 40 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, it peaked at #41.