The official music video for Diddy‘s new hit “Gotta Move On,” featuring Bryson Tiller, has been released. The video is by Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor.

The video had its television debut on BET Jams, BET Soul, and the Paramount+ billboards in Times Square. The song, which was released last month, quickly rose to the top of the charts throughout the world and has received over 20 million streams in the US alone.

The music mogul officially returns to music with the release of the new single. The song is the first to be released off Diddy’s eagerly awaited new album under the recently launched LOVE RECORDS banner, in collaboration with Motown Records, and is currently out on all major music streaming services.

The video brings fans into the world of “Club Love,” which highlights fashion, Black Excellence, and sex appeal. In the video, Diddy and a squad hit the club, are greeted by Tiffany Haddish, and take over the dancefloor. Appearing in the club are London on da Track, Joie Chavis, Serayah, KenStarrrz, and Diddy’s sons Quincy Brown, Justin, and Christian “King” Combs.

You can see the full video below.