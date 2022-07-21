On a recent episode of Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson, the legendary boxing champ sat down with his therapist Sean McFarland and the topic of death came up between Tyson, McFarland and DJ Whoo Kid.

At about the 38 minute mark, Tyson began to talk about how he felt he was coming closer to his own demise, stating, “We’re all gonna die one day of course. Then, when I look in the mirror, I see those little spots on my face, I say, ‘Wow. That means my expiration date is coming close, really soon.'”

The trio also talked about generational trauma, self-love, making amends with enemies, and DJ Whoo Kid shares some never before told secrets.

Advertisement