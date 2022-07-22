According to a recent report from ABC 7 NY, GS9 member and Bobby Shmurda’s pal Fetty Luciano was arrested on attempted murder charges following a triple shooting in Long Island earlier this month.

26-year-old Fetty Luciano, whose real name is Remy Marshall, turned himself in at the Glen Cove Police Department yesterday (July 21) after he was linked to a triple shooting at a mansion pool party in Long Island. Marshall was charged with attempted murder and illegal weapons possession. He’s scheduled to be arraigned later today (July 22).

According to the report, the incident took place at Glen Cove’s The Mansion, an event venue that doubles as a hotel with 187 guest rooms and suites. About 200 people were in attendance on July 10 when a fight broke out between two people before gunshots were heard coming from the front entrance of the venue.

The victims were treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries and released from the hospital.

“It’s a bit of a shock, yeah, it’s a surprise,” Glen Cove Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck said. “This is just a beautiful venue. It’s used for high school reunions, weddings, fundraisers, for events, and things like this don’t happen here.”

Fetty, a member of Bobby Shmurda’s GS9 collective, released his debut album Story to Tell via Def Jam in 2018, with features from Gunna, Landstrip Chip and Shmurda. He also appeared on the deluxe version of Pop Smoke’s posthumous album Faith in 2021, featuring on the song “Double It.”