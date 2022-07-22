The Los Angeles Rams are about 50 days from defending their championship. Today, they reveal their Super Bowl LVI rings, which have the most carat weight in the history of any championship ring.

According to ESPN, the rings were shown in a private ceremony before the team’s coaching staff hit training camp. The Rams’ logo is made of blue and yellow sapphires and features two palm trees with the Lombardi trophy. The top of the ring is removable and provides a video of SoFi STadium, surrounded by a piece of a Super Bowl LVI game ball.

Each ring has 20 carats of white diamonds, representing the opening of the SoFi Stadium in 2020. The final score of each playoff game is included under the ring and two stones on each side of the ring salute the teams they beat the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, and Cincinnati Bengals.

Advertisement

You can see the ring below in an exclusive set of photos.