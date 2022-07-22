Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane is being sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for his role in George Floyd’s murder two years ago during an arrest. 39-year-old Lane was convicted in federal court of violating Floyd’s civil rights by denying him medical care.

The sentence is what Lane’s lawyers asked for, saying he was the only officer that encouraged former officer Derek Chauvin to roll Floyd onto his side so he could breathe. Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for nine and a half minutes, which led to his death.

Mr. Floyd’s relatives had asked the judge to impose the maximum prison term possible and said afterward that they were upset by the sentence, According to The New York Times.

“It’s insulting that he didn’t get the maximum amount of time,” said Philonise Floyd, one of Floyd’s brothers, adding: “If it was me and that was accessory to murder, they would’ve gave me the maximum amount of time. And you’re a police officer who was sworn to protect, who took an oath, and you didn’t get the maximum amount of time.”

All four officers who were at the scene were charged with various crimes.

