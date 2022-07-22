First U.S. Case of Polio in Nearly a Decade Found in New York State

A case of polio has been detected in an unvaccinated man in New York State. According to the New York Times, the New York State Department of Health identified the man as a resident of Rockland County.

According to the Department of Health, the infection was transmitted from someone who did not receive the vaccine, which has not been administered in the country since 2000. There is optimism that the virus originated outside the United States.

“I want to stress that this individual is no longer contagious,” said Ed Day, the Rockland County executive. “Our efforts now are focused on two issues: vaccinations and figuring out if anyone else has been impacted by this disease.”

Officials now recommend completing vaccinations for those who have not, citing that those who have had all three shots are close to 100 percent protection.

The man infected with Polio is believed to have “weakness and paralysis” and now his family and close contacts are being surveyed to ensure no additional risk to the community.

Prior to this case, the last trace of polio in the U.S. was in 2013, when the disease was brought from abroad. There has not been a case that originated in the United States since 1979.