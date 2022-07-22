H.E.R. Cast As 1st Afro-Filipina To Play Belle In “Beauty And The Beast”

The multi talented musician H.E.R. has been cast to play Belle in a Beauty and the Beast 30th anniversary special. The Disney special will include brand new musical performances with never-before-seen sets and costumes.

The five-time Grammy winner said she was especially excited to portray a Black and Filipino princess in an official press release.

“I can’t believe I get to be a part of the ‘Beauty and the Beast’ legacy. The world will see a Black and Filipino Belle!” the 25-year-old R&B singer gushed. “I have always wanted to be a Disney princess, and I get to work with two wonderful directors Hamish Hamilton and my favorite, Jon M. Chu. It is very surreal and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Executive producer Jon M. Chu added, “With her obvious extraordinary talent and stage presence, H.E.R. is the perfect embodiment of our Belle and we are thrilled for audiences to see her in this celebration of creativity.”

H.E.R.’s casting marks the first time an Afro-Filipina woman will play the role of Belle on screen. However it won’t be her last of her on the big screen as she is set to star in the 2023 Warner Bros. adaptation of The Color Purple.

The Beauty and the Beast 30th anniversary special will air on ABC Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. ET and streams on Disney+ the following day.

