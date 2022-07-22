JAY-Z, Drake, Hit-Boy, Lucky Daye, SYD, and More Named in Composer Credits for Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Album

We are just one week away from the release of Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance. With fan anticipation high, Beyoncé revealed the tracklist and collaborators for the release.

Renaissance will arrive on July 29 and is 16 tracks in length. Through released credits, collaborators or composers include JAY-Z, Drake, Lucky Daye, Syd, No I.D., Tems, Hit-Boy, Raphael Saadiq, The Neptunes, Sabrina Claudio, The-Dream, and more. The tracklisting for the vinyl release stats features on the album are Tems, Beam, and Grace Jones.

You can see the full credits below.

