Kevin Hart narrates the new Audible Original, SUMMER OF ’85. The new release tells the story of Philadelphia in the Summer of 1985, highlighting Mayor Wilson Goode’s decision to drop a bomb on the headquarters of MOVE, a controversial Philadelphia-based cult, and the July 13th Live Aid concert, where international rock royalty convened in Philly to raise money for Ethiopian famine victims.

The chapters combine archival footage with interviews of people who were there in person, like Bob Geldof, Patti LaBelle, and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, and original reporting.

Produced by Kevin Hart and Charlamagne Tha God’s SBH Productions, SUMMER OF ’85 is written by Chris Morrow, co-author of six New York Times best-selling books and co-founder of The Loud Speaker Network.

You can learn more about the series and listen here.