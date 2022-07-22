Jabez, a hip-hop producer and musician from Los Angeles, premiered his new song and music video, “Do Ur Dance,” today with S-Curve/Hollywood Records, the industry’s most cutting-edge record company that constantly produces hit songs and pushes the boundaries of sound.

Jabez is a multi-hyphenate hip-hop artist, music producer, and actor who is from Leimert Park in Los Angeles. Jabez combines his varied lyrical and producing skills to expertly merge his distinctive sound with nostalgic songs, drawing inspiration from Motown artists like the Temptations and West Coast great Tupac Shakur.

“Do Ur Dance,” written and produced by Jabez, is ideal for the summer because of its nostalgic early 2000s sound and new school vibe.

“I’m excited to have released my first single with S-Curve/Hollywood Records called, Do Ur Dance,” says Jabez. “Do Ur Dance is about bringing fun back into the world, and inspiring people to be themselves, live life to the fullest, and do ur dance!”

Jabez has had the chance to perform at places like the Hard Rock Cafe, The Avalon, and the Grammy Museum over the years. In 2020, Jabez was scheduled to perform at the Pantages prior to the Broadway production of Hamilton.

In early 2023, Jabez plans to release his debut EP, which is currently under development. You can see the “Do Ur Dance” video below.