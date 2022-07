Megan Thee Stallion Joined by Future for New “Pressurelicious” Single

Megan Thee Stallion has teamed with Future to release her new single, ‘Pressurelicious.” The new hit is produced by HitKidd.

The new sensual single displays the confidence of a woman who is aware of what she brings to the table and how a partner takes it all in.

“Pressurelicious” follows “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa and “Plan B,” which arrived in April.

You can hear the new single and see the video below.