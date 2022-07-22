In a recent interview with Complex, 2022 NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry was asked if the 2017 Warriors would beat the 2001 Lakers. Steph responded by saying that his 2017 team would definitely beat the 2001 Lakers, adding that while nobody would be able to guard Shaq, nobody would be able to guard him and Klay Thompson.

“But at the end of the day, if you could match up in some alternate universe, us versus the 2001 Lakers, obviously we feel like we can win. I don’t know who would guard Shaq but I don’t know who would guard me and Klay either. We rockin’ with that. And three is better than two.”

Shaq heard Steph’s comments and decided to respond.

In a recent episode of Shaq’s podcast, The Big Podcast With Shaq, the legendary center shared his opinions on Curry’s bold claim, saying that his 2001 Lakers team would have beaten the 2017 Warriors.

“My team that went 15 and 1, that’s the best team ever created,” Shaq said after Curry’s claim was brought up. Shaq added, “I say we can win that, ‘cause who’s gonna guard me and Kobe, right? They say, obviously we feel like we can win, I don’t know who could guard Shaq but I don’t know who could guard me and Klay [Thompson] either, and three is better than two. I’ma lay they ass out. Steph, Klay, and KD [Kevin Durant]. I’ma touch they ass all the way up. And you know who gonna have a lot of points? The center.”

“They gonna have to double me,” Shaq added. “If they don’t dub me I’m going for 60 without the free throws. So that’s my rebuttal, and Steph you’re still my favorite player, I love you. But… That’s my rebuttal. Tell your lovely wife and the kids I say hello.”

You can watch the clip below.