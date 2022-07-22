Doechii and multi-platinum Grammy winner SZA join forces on the new remix of “Persuasive” released via Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records.

Today marks the first collaboration of TDE’s female powerhouses with all the vibes on “Persuasive” remix. Doechii flexes her signature half-rap, half-singing flow.

“Feel like I feel like I needed rest, feel it’s the season I should let go,” the 23-year-old spits over a Kal Banx production. The addition of SZA to “Persuasive,” which is an ode to the perfect high, makes the song even more addicting.

“I created “Persuasive” to uplift people and bring communities together, so having SZA jump on the song was a perfect fit because I’ve always connected with others over her music,” says Doechii. “Knowing that SZA is with TDE was what originally got me most excited about being on this label, so now that we have a song together it’s a full-circle moment. She really ATE! This collaboration is everything I always imagined it to be.”

The Tampa breakout star had an impressive 2021 gaining momentum with a new audience from her viral TikTok song “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” and a dope feature on “Wat U Sed” from Isaiah Rashad’s The House Is Burning LP.

Doechii fans can be ready for her upcoming EP that is set to drop August 5, until then stream the new version of “Persuasive feat. SZA” below.

