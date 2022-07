Future has delivered the new “Love You Better” video from the I NEVER LIKED YOU album.

In the video, Thornton, commonly known as Ms. Mississippi in the hit Starz series, is the story’s focus as she has found someone who can love her the right way. Future, shown in clown makeup, narrates the single through the music while the story unfolds and reflects back on the moments the two shared before she left.

You can see the full video below.

Advertisement