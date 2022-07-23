Usher's New Las Vegas Residency Opens with Sold-Out Shows

Usher’s residency at Park MGM opened over the weekend with two sold-out shows. The eight-time GRAMMY winner hit the stage at Dolby Live and Park MGM and will do shows through October.

The show, specially created for the sizable Dolby Live stage and presented in collaboration with Live Nation and MGM Resorts International, provides audiences with an extraordinary immersive experience through extravagant costumes and cutting-edge lighting, video, and special effects technology. A 20-year collection of smash singles from the multi-talented showman, including “Yeah,” “U Remind Me,” “My Boo,” “Love In This Club,” “OMG,” and “You Make Me Wanna,” fill the exclusive, only-in-Vegas extravaganza. Every visitor receives an up-close-and-personal encounter with the superstar in the new show, which incorporates audience participation and production across the 5,200-seat entertainment arena.

The Outside the Box Amusements-produced Usher concert in Las Vegas also features co-creative direction from Aakomon Jones, lighting and video design from Fragment 9, stage design from Tate Design Group, and choreography from Cornithea “Rio” Henderson and Amy Allen.

You can see images from the opening night below, and grab your tickets here.