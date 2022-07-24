For the first time, Spotify will be bringing live audio content from festival grounds to fans’ homes at Rolling Loud Miami. From Friday, July 22 through Sunday, July 24, Spotify will be backstage in the Rolling Loud Artist Village hosting live and exclusive interviews with artists performing at the festival all weekend.Hip-Hop fans can expect an immersive experience unlike any other RL live stream before.

Catch conversations with Brian “B.Dot” Miller, of Spotify’s live’s audio show New Joints Live, and TV host and personality Amanda Booz. Also live on the Miami festival grounds, Spotify Creative Director/Head of Urban Music, Carl Chery and Spotify talent, Cole Cuchna along with the controversial DJ Akademiks will also be handpicking artists for live interviews.

Listen live on Spotify or Spotify Live for more. Interviews and live streamed performances will be available on Spotify (mobile only) and Spotify Live (Day 1, Day 2, Day 3). Check out the schedule below and keep in mind dealing with some artists it is subject to change.

Friday, July 22

4:15pm Weekend Kick-Off

4:30pm Artist Interview – Saweetie (w/ Carl Chery)

4:45pm Artist Interview – Fivio Foreign (w/ Cole Cuchna)

5:15pm Artist Interview – Kash Doll

5:45pm Performance Live Stream – Fivio Foreign

7:55pm Performance Live Steam – Bia

9:15pm Performance Live Stream – A$AP Ferg

9:30pm Artist Interview – Lil Durk



Saturday, July 23

3:45pm Day 2 Kick-Off / Day 1 Recap

4:00pm Artist Interview – Baby Tate

4:25pm Artist Interview – Duke Deuce

4:35pm Artist Interview – WhiteRoseMoxie

4:45pm Artist Interview – Saucy Santana

5:00pm Artist Interview – Strick

5:15pm Artist Interview – Dreezy

6:10pm Live Performance Stream – Saucy Santana

6:15pm Artist Interview – Toosii

6:20pm Artist Interview – City Girls

6:30pm Artist Interview – Doe Boy

7:10pm Artist Interview – Ace Hood

7:30pm Artist Interview – Nardo Wick

7:50pm Performance Live Stream – Nardo Wick

9:00pm Artist Interview – Soulja Boy

9:50pm Performance Live Stream – Latto



Sunday, July 24

4:15pm Day 3 Kick-Off / Day 2 Recap

4:30pm Artist Interview – Kali

5:15pm Artist Interview – Flo Milli

6:30pm Artist Interview – EST Gee (w/ DJ Akademiks)

7:10pm Performance Live Stream – Baby Keem

7:30pm Artist Interview – Kodak Black

8:00pm Artist Interview – Curren$y

8:30pm Artist Interview – Moneybagg Yo

8:45pm Artist Interview – Young Nudy

