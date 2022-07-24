For the first time, Spotify will be bringing live audio content from festival grounds to fans’ homes at Rolling Loud Miami. From Friday, July 22 through Sunday, July 24, Spotify will be backstage in the Rolling Loud Artist Village hosting live and exclusive interviews with artists performing at the festival all weekend.Hip-Hop fans can expect an immersive experience unlike any other RL live stream before.


Catch conversations with Brian “B.Dot” Miller, of Spotify’s live’s audio show New Joints Live, and TV host and personality Amanda Booz. Also live on the Miami festival grounds, Spotify Creative Director/Head of Urban Music, Carl Chery and Spotify talent, Cole Cuchna along with the controversial  DJ Akademiks will also be handpicking artists for live interviews.

Listen live on Spotify or Spotify Live for more. Interviews and live streamed performances will be available on Spotify (mobile only) and Spotify Live (Day 1, Day 2, Day 3). Check out the schedule below and keep in mind dealing with some artists it is subject to change.

Friday, July 22

4:15pm               Weekend Kick-Off

4:30pm               Artist Interview – Saweetie (w/ Carl Chery)

4:45pm               Artist Interview – Fivio Foreign (w/ Cole Cuchna)

5:15pm               Artist Interview – Kash Doll

5:45pm               Performance Live Stream – Fivio Foreign

7:55pm               Performance Live Steam – Bia 

9:15pm               Performance Live Stream – A$AP Ferg

9:30pm               Artist Interview – Lil Durk

Saturday, July 23

3:45pm               Day 2 Kick-Off / Day 1 Recap

4:00pm               Artist Interview – Baby Tate

4:25pm               Artist Interview – Duke Deuce

4:35pm               Artist Interview – WhiteRoseMoxie

4:45pm               Artist Interview – Saucy Santana

5:00pm               Artist Interview – Strick

5:15pm               Artist Interview – Dreezy

6:10pm               Live Performance Stream – Saucy Santana

6:15pm               Artist Interview – Toosii

6:20pm               Artist Interview – City Girls         

6:30pm               Artist Interview – Doe Boy

7:10pm               Artist Interview – Ace Hood

7:30pm               Artist Interview – Nardo Wick

7:50pm               Performance Live Stream – Nardo Wick

9:00pm               Artist Interview – Soulja Boy

9:50pm               Performance Live Stream – Latto

Sunday, July 24

4:15pm               Day 3 Kick-Off / Day 2 Recap

4:30pm               Artist Interview – Kali

5:15pm               Artist Interview – Flo Milli

6:30pm               Artist Interview – EST Gee (w/ DJ Akademiks)

7:10pm               Performance Live Stream – Baby Keem

7:30pm               Artist Interview – Kodak Black

8:00pm               Artist Interview – Curren$y

8:30pm               Artist Interview – Moneybagg Yo

8:45pm               Artist Interview – Young Nudy

