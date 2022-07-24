Kim Kardashian Tweets #FreeGunna In Support of His Release From Jail

Kim Kardashian is taking to the internet to declare that she wants Gunna released from jail amid his pending Rico charges. The 29-year-old YSL rapper was arrested in May on charges of racketeering, drug possession with intent to distribute as well as receiving stolen property.

Gunna, born Sergio Kitchens, pled not guilty to the charges but was denied bond and is set to remain in a Georgia jail until January 2023, when he’ll face trial.

The Skims owner is now voicing her support for Gunna, tweeting “#FreeGunna” and emojis that reference his most popular song, Pushin P.

Kim Kardashian has made a reputation for herself in the past few years, helping to secure the release of a number of inmates. The soon to be a lawyer, visited former President Donald Trump on behalf of small-time drug-trafficker, Alice Marie Johnson, and he pardoned her life sentence a week later.

The state’s prosecution has argued that Gunna plays a leadership role in the YSL crime family and that he will be able to intimidate witnesses if he is let out on bond. Along with Young Thug, Gunna is facing a 56-count indictment.

Gunna maintains that the allegations are false and he is innocent. His attorney’s claim, “The indictment falsely portrays his music as part of a criminal conspiracy.”

