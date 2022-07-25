The Annual Houston, Texas Humanitarian Awards was Sunday and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson was among the honorees.  


The ceremony honors residents that show kindness and make the city a better place through their actions, philanthropy, volunteerism or involvement. Jackson was recognized for his G-Unity Foundation which provides under-privileged schools with access to computer labs and training.

G-Unity Labs, which was founded by the 47-year-old rapper and entrepreneur, provided a $300,000 donation that was matched by HISD for a total of $600,000.

