The Annual Houston, Texas Humanitarian Awards was Sunday and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson was among the honorees.

The ceremony honors residents that show kindness and make the city a better place through their actions, philanthropy, volunteerism or involvement. Jackson was recognized for his G-Unity Foundation which provides under-privileged schools with access to computer labs and training.

G-Unity Labs, which was founded by the 47-year-old rapper and entrepreneur, provided a $300,000 donation that was matched by HISD for a total of $600,000.

