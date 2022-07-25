Police are hunting for suspects after a Brooklyn bishop was robbed by masked gunmen during a Sunday service that was being live streamed.

The shameless gunman burst into the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in Canarsie, Sunday morning while Bishop Lamor Whitehead was in mid sermon.

A video released online shows three armed men in dark clothes and hoods interrupt the service as Whitehead is seen lying face down on the pulpit.

The Bishop says the men targeted him and his wife, taking “hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry.”

Allegedly the thieves knew Bishop Whitehead was wearing high value items consisting of, gold chains, cross pendants, sleeve cuffs and a large rings.

They were able to steal approximately $400,000 worth of jewels from the Bishop, his wife and some church goers.

A Bishop at a Brooklyn church robbed in the middle of the sermon. The thieves made out with $400K worth of jewelry pic.twitter.com/ji7u7QXxIX — Ebro In The Morning (@EBROINTHEAM) July 25, 2022

Whitehead most recently ran for Brooklyn Borough President and lost to Antonio Reynoso. He also made news in May trying to negotiate the surrender of an accused subway shooter but authorities separately captured the suspect.

