Rap legends Capone from Capone-N-Noreaga (C-N-N) and Daz Dillinger from ThaDoggPound (DPG) are now Capone-N-Dillinger (CND). Their new release Guidelinez one the Empire Records/Akasi Collection LLC imprint is their first collaboration since their infamous East Coast/West Coast beef in the late 1990s sparked by the release of DPG’s “New York, New York” and C-N-N’s response “L.A., L.A.”

Guidelinez features a “who’s who” of East Coast and West Coast artists, including Kurupt, NORE, Curren$y, Styles P, Mistah F.A.B., Conway the

Machine, M.O.P., and Smif-N-Wessun. The album is executive produced by

Daz, Capone, and Merc Beatz and also features production by Hazardis

Soundz, Havoc, and Dusty G. Fuller.