DaBaby Says He’s A Trump Supporter Because He Let Kodak Black Out Of Prison

DaBaby is no stranger to controversy. Last year he faced tremendous scrutiny for the comments he made about the LGBTQ+ community while onstage at Rolling Loud: Miami. He has been relatively quiet ever since, but his latest comments might land him in hot water again.

While on the Full Send Podcast, DaBaby spoke about his homophobic rant and 2020 Presidential election. DaBaby said that he would have voted for Kanye because he thinks he’s a “gangsta.” When asked if he supported Donald Tump, DaBaby said he does because he pardoned Kodak Black.

“Do I fuck with Trump? Now, hell yeah […] Trump is a gangsta. N*gga let Kodak out,” DaBaby said.

DaBaby says he supports Trump & calls him a Gangsta‼️👀



However, besides Kanye, DaBaby is not the only rapper to support the former President. Following their pardons from Trump, both Lil Wayne and Kodak Black came out in support of the twice impeached President.

At the time, Kodak was in the middle of a nealy 4 year long sentence after being charged for a federal weapons charge in 2019.

“I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence,” he wrote at the time. “I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love. It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing. @DanScavino,” Kodak said in a now-deleted tweet.

Lil Wayne also received a pardon from Trump avoiding jail time over a firearm charge.