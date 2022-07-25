Diddy was celebrating No Way Out’s 25th anniversary over the weekend, and in an Instagram Live session, the Hip-Hop mogul was chilling with his mom. While shouting out the album’s collaborators, Diddy’s mom, Janice Combs, was curious as to why Diddy gave a shoutout to Ma$e.

“Yeah, we still love Ma$e. It’s always going to be love,” Diddy replied.

In the background, she could be heard saying, “don’t mess with my son.”

Earlier this year, Ma$e dissed Diddy on “Oracle 2: The Liberation of Mason Betha.” Following the diss, Ma$e hit Instagram to detail what made him fire at his former friend.

“When I see the hurt and the pains of other people on Bad Boy, that motivates me to say something, so I don’t be deemed as a person who just made a bunch of money and turned a blind eye,” Ma$e said. “I’m not going to be like the rest of the people around Puff that don’t tell him he’s wrong. I’m not gonna be like the ‘yes’ men around him that see him ruining people lives and never tell him he’s wrong. More people on here will tell me I’m wrong, but won’t say anything to him.”

He added, “They’ll judge my beliefs, they’ll judge my Christianity, and they’ll say nothing to Puff. They’ll say nothing about it’s a concert for Biggie, and Biggie own daughter couldn’t get in. They don’t say nothing about that. But all of his friends got 50 and 60 tickets. We’re done with your games.”

On the new single, Ma$e made Diddy a direct target:

“Yeah, I’m just a Harlem nigga reppin down a Vegas strip with my own suge

You from Mt. Vernon nigga, go and rep your own hood

I’m not hating on your Billi worth

Right now, I’m only saying what you really work

You aint no architect

You just a nigga who know how to market death” – Mase on “Oracle 2”

You can hear the single and why Ma$e dissed Diddy below.

