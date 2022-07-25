During San Diego Comic Con, Dwayne Johnson appeared in costume as Black Adam, rising above the crowd as he addressed the fans packed in Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation in Hall H.

The Rock knows how to make an entrance, so you knew Black Adam's #SDCC panel would be no exception.



(via @DCComics) pic.twitter.com/eWjNWuVaa2 — IGN (@IGN) July 23, 2022

Joining Johnson were co-stars Aldis Hodge (Hawkman), Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), and Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone), with director Jaume Collet-Serra.

When “Black Adam” opens in cinemas on October 21st, Johnson offered every fan in the crowd the chance to see it in IMAX for free via Fandango after physically lighting up the Hall.

Dwayne Johnson plays the title character in the action-adventure Black Adam from New Line Cinema. Under the direction of Jaume Collet-Serra, the first feature film to examine the history of the DC Super Hero makes its way to the big screen.

Black Adam (Johnson) is released from his earthly tomb nearly 5,000 years after he was given the enormous powers of the ancient gods—and imprisoned just as fast. He is now prepared to wreak his particular brand of justice on the contemporary world.