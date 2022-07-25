Travis Scott joined Future on stage at Rolling Loud Miami to perform “Hold That Heat,” their hit collaboration. Fans rapped along in admiration as Travis performed three more songs, including “Goosebumps,” “Antidote,” and “No Bystanders.”

Future brought Lil Durk to the stage to perform before introducing Travis Scott. The night before Lil Durk brought Kanye West to the stage. Atlanta legends also took the stage as Quavo and Takeoff were brought out by Gucci Mane on the opposite side of the festival grounds, shocking the crowd.

Rolling Loud and Make-A-Wish collaborated to grant the wishes of two exceptional fans, giving them unforgettable experiences. The lucky couple had the opportunity to perform on stage with Ski Mask the Slump God & DJ Scheme after dressing in their favorite Rolling Loud drip and meeting the label’s founders Matt Zingle and Tariq Cherif!

