The fourth and final season of the hit FX series Atlanta has been announced with a premiere date. A “Back to the A” teaser was released over the weekend showing the four main characters, along with many references to previous episodes throughout the series.

The characters are set to return to their hometown of Atlanta this season, after last season took place in Europe. Donald Glover’s series Atlanta won five Emmy Awards for the first two seasons, and season three which premiered May 10 is nominated for three more.

Episodes from the final season are scheduled to begin in September, without a specific date announced yet.

