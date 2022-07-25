Jordan Peele’s latest UFO thriller Nope has people rushing to the movies. Universal Pictures announced on Sunday that the film made $44 million during its opening weekend. This is still a huge accomplishment, especially for original R-rated films, but falls short of the $71 million Peele’s last film Us made in 2019.

“Nope,” which opened on 3,785 theaters in the U.S. and Canada and is the most expensive film Peele has directed, with a budget of $68 million, not accounting for marketing expenses.

'Nope' has opened at number one and has the highest opening weekend earnings for an original film since 'Us' (2019) pic.twitter.com/ZMowjA7GeE — UberFacts (@UberFacts) July 24, 2022

“It’s a great number,” said Universal’s president of domestic distribution, Jim Orr. “It’s amazing how broadly it’s playing too.” Orr added, “Jordan Peele crafted an incredible film. And it is absolutely something that should be seen on the big screen.”

Many movie-goers decided to experience the film in IMAX theatres. IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond said about the film, “It’s incredibly gratifying to see a visionary like Jordan Peele, who represents a new generation of filmmakers, use our technology in pioneering ways and create an experience meant to be seen in IMAX.”

Senior media analyst for Comscore, Paul Dergarabedian, said that the long-term playability of the film is going to be really important, as films like Nope don’t have to have huge first weekend openings to be a big success.

“An opening weekend for a Jordan Peele film is not the right metric. We have to see where it is a month from now,” said Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore. “’Nope’ could have solid, long-term playability as the word gets out. One need only look at ‘Elvis’ to see that a film doesn’t have to open huge to be a big success.”

Nope was able to knock Thor: Love and Thunder down to the #2 spot, only adding $22.1 million, and Minions: The Rise of Gru down to the #3 spot only grossing $17.7 million in its 4th week of release.

If you haven’t already, you can check out Nope at pretty much any theatre in your area.