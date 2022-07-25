Keke Palmers Carrer was the focus of a viral Tweet on Saturday amidst the success of her current film ‘Nope’ and Palmer didn’t appreciate it. On Saturday a tweet drew the attention of many including Palmer saying After an opening weekend of Jordan Peels ‘Nope’ Keke Palmer sparking a conversation about colorism in Hollywood the tweet asked “I’d like someone to do a deep-drive on the similarities and differences between Keke Palmer and Zendaya’s careers. This may be one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood. They were both child-stars, but their mainstream popularity is very different.”

I'd like someone to do a deep-drive on the similarities and differences between Keke Palmer and Zendaya's careers. This may be one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood. They were both child-stars, but their mainstream popularity is very different. https://t.co/Cmy1CXGQeI pic.twitter.com/etO27HVN0Y — Melinda Eg (@NBAgladiator) July 23, 2022

Fans debated back and forth all weekend sharing Kekes resume and how she had been acting since she was a child, others pointing out that they were both contracted with Disney as kids and one fan tweeting what they believed to be Keke and Zenday’s net worth adding “Keke has been a mainstream success since her career began. She should be one of the HIGHEST paid entertainers in the game. So yes it’s colorism.” But on Sunday Palmer had enough and responded to the comments with “ A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer. In another Tweet, saying I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old. I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office #NOPE. I’ve had a blessed career thus far, I couldn’t ask for more but God continues to surprise me.”

I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old. I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office #NOPE. I’ve had a blessed career thus far, I couldn’t ask for more but God continues to surprise me.🥹🥳❤️🙏🏾 — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) July 24, 2022

‘Nope,’ a sci-fi horror film, opening at first place in theaters this weekend with an estimated $44 million with Palmer staring opposite Daniel Kaluuya. We are sure this debate will continue even after both actresses respectfully move into their next subsequent roles. As for Keke, we’ve been loving this actress, author, and producer since ‘Akeelah And The Bee’ and she has been killing it forever.

