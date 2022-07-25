Day two of Rolling Loud Miami saw the south steal the show with trap luminaries like Gucci Mane, Kevin Gates, Soulja Boy, and City Girls, as well as a record-breaking five stages filled with the greatest talent from throughout the rap industry. When fellow Floridian Saucy Santana threw a signed Prada jacket to the fans along the barricade, the crowd erupted.

Together with special guest Travis Scott, headlining artist Future stole the show by bringing the trap to Hard Rock Stadium. Lil Uzi Vert, a fixture of Rolling Loud, lit up the main stage earlier in the evening while sporting the newly declared pronouns “They/Them” across his chest.

Two teenagers were given the once-in-a-lifetime chance to perform on the stage of the biggest hip-hop festival in the world with their favorite rapper, Ski Mask the Slump God, on his home stage, along with co-founders Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

You can see all the images from the weekend below.