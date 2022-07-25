Kid Cudi was announced as the replacement for Kanye West’s Friday headlining set at Rolling Loud Miami. Online, Cudi’s performance announcement was met with mixed opinions, but fans threw items at Cudi during his set.

Kid Cudi doesn’t deserve this. Smh. pic.twitter.com/J7izJHoZOm — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 23, 2022

This guy feels so proud for throwing a bottle on stage at Kid Cudi pic.twitter.com/mLU2ra0tf9 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 23, 2022

Cudi didn’t finish his set and walked off stage after he was hit in the face with a water bottle. Additional items were thrown at him as he left the scene.

In a statement, Rolling Loud called for the support of all artists and promoted a family culture before Day 2.

“Rolling Loud is a family,” the statement read. “Our fans, the artists, and everyone involved need to look out for each other. Share the love and be respectful to everyone. We love you, Cudi. Please take care of each other and let’s have an amazing day 2!”

Kid Cudi has not released a statement.