Royce 5’9″ has announced the release of his new album, The Heaven Experience Vol. 1, a compilation album released through Royce’s Heaven Studios in partnership with The Orchard Enterprises.

A new video for the “I Play Forever” single featuring Grafh is available and is the first of the fifteen tracks to be released.

The new release, which includes five previously unreleased songs, also includes some of Royce’s most well-known quick-witted classics from his repertoire, ranging from his first studio album Rock City to the Grammy-nominated The Allegory.

The new tracks on The Heaven Experience Vol. 1 include production from S1, Jake One, Shndo, and features from Black Thought and Big K.R.I.T.

You can see the full tracklist below

1. Rock City (Rock City)

2. Hip Hop (Death Is Certain)

3. Meeting Of The Bosses (Independents Day)

4. Shake This (Street Hop)

5. Part Of Me (Street Hop)

6. Tabernacle (Layers)

7. Layers Featuring Rick Ross and Pusha T (Layers)

8. Dead Presidents Heads (Trust The Shooter)

9. Caterpillar Featuring Eminem (Book Of Ryan)

10. I Play Forever Featuring Grafh (The Allegory)

11. Black Lives Matter Featuring Big K.R.I.T. (Unreleased)

12. I’m Good (Unreleased)

13. Made (Unreleased)

14. Right Hand Featuring Black Thought (Unreleased)

15. What A Time Featuring Courtney Bell (Unreleased)