The first-ever social justice summit was held on Saturday, July 23, at Center415 in New York City. Speakers included Gregg Popovich, head coach of the San Antonio Spurs, Yo Gotti, Charlamagne tha God, lawyer Ben Crump, Letitia James, attorney general of New York, Dr. Bernice A. King, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, Ari Melber, Soledad O’Brien, and the families of Eric Garner, Botham Jean, Antwon Rose II and Terence Crutcher.

Popovich made a surprise appearance at the summit to honor co-founder of the Innocence Project Barry Scheck with an award for the Innocence Project program that frees those who have been wrongfully imprisoned.

Gotti took part in a panel discussion about prison conditions, with a focus on the cruel and unconstitutional treatment of the Parchman prison population. Charlamagne moderated a panel that examined the decriminalization of mental health.

Following the sad shooting deaths of their loved ones by police, the families of Eric Garner, Botham Jean, Antwon Rose II, and Terence Crutcher spoke about how they turned their rage into activism. They families were joined by Ben Crump.

You can see images from the event below.