During San Diego Comic Con, Marvel revealed a ton of future films. None of them left a buzz on the crowd like the Black Panther sequel. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to release this November.

In the trailer, the people of Wakanda appear to be at a funeral. Presumably, King T’Challa portrayed by the late Chadwick Boseman as a mural shows him in the trailer. A riveting speech is also given b Angela Bassett’s Ramonda in the trailer. “I am Queen of the most powerful nation in the world, and my entire family is gone,” she said.

Fans also get the first look into the film’s villain, Namor, and his underwater army, which will test the strength of the nation of Wakanda. You can see the trailer below.

