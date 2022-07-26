A 37-year-old woman entered Dallas’ Love Field Airport and open fire on Monday morning. She was shot by police near the ticket counter.

According to ABC News, the woman is Portia Odufuwa, who was dropped off at the airport around 11 a.m. After a trip to the bathroom to change her clothes, Odufuwa approached the Southwest Airlines ticket counter and shot into the ceiling.

In response, an officer shot the woman in the lower extremities and she was transported to the hospital. No one else was injured in the incident. The Transportation Security Administration would re-screen travelers, and normal operations would continue.

