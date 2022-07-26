Adele’s Las Vegas residency is back. The iconic singer has announced the new dates for her Weekends with Adele residency. Adele is set to perform 32 dates at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, beginning Nov. 18.

“Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them,” Adele wrote online. “But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever! Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me. Thank you for your patience, I love you, Adele.”

According to Gametime, tickets to the opening night of the show are currently going for over $18,000 each.

