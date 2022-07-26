Fivio Foreign is pulling the curtain back on his arrangement with Ma$e. Appearing as a guest on Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Fivio revealed to Gillie Da Kid and Wallo267 that a friend introduced him to Ma$e and he signed a deal without a lawyer present. The deal was only giving Fivio an advance of $5,000.

“The n*gga that brought me to him was like ‘Yo, man. Just sign that shit You buggin’,” Fivio revealed. “So I just signed it. Advance was $5,000.”

Fivio would reveal that he didn’t have a lawyer present, and at the moment, he was in need of the money. “That shit ain’t last two weeks.”

Fivio is still in the deal with Ma$e but revealed that the former Bad Boy rapper “know the business. He really know the business a lot.” He would go on to add he is in a better situation, and while Ma$e gets a cut, Fivio insists he has control of his money. You can hear it all below.