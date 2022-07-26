The NFL has launched into the streaming service game. The league has announced NFL+, which premiered Monday, at a cost of $4.99 per month or $39.99 for the entire year.
The subscription will allow fans to enjoy all out-of-market preseason games once the games kick off on August 4 with the Hall of Fame game, pairing the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders. That specific game won’t be televised since it is broadcast nationally.
NFL+ will allow mobile access to the local and prime-time regular season and postseason games. According to CNBC, this is the first time the NFL will operate its own service, leveraging the league’s ability to show exclusive games.
NFL+ will also have access to NFL Network shows on demand and archived programming.
“We look forward to continuing to grow NFL+ and deepening our relationship with fans across all ages and demographics, providing them access to a tremendous amount of NFL content, including the most valuable content in the media industry: live NFL games,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.