The NFL has launched into the streaming service game. The league has announced NFL+, which premiered Monday, at a cost of $4.99 per month or $39.99 for the entire year.

The subscription will allow fans to enjoy all out-of-market preseason games once the games kick off on August 4 with the Hall of Fame game, pairing the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders. That specific game won’t be televised since it is broadcast nationally.

NFL+ will allow mobile access to the local and prime-time regular season and postseason games. According to CNBC, this is the first time the NFL will operate its own service, leveraging the league’s ability to show exclusive games.

Advertisement

NFL+ will also have access to NFL Network shows on demand and archived programming.

“We look forward to continuing to grow NFL+ and deepening our relationship with fans across all ages and demographics, providing them access to a tremendous amount of NFL content, including the most valuable content in the media industry: live NFL games,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.