The Detroit Pistons are bringing the teal back! The team has announced the replica of the road uniforms from 1996-2001 as the Classic Edition uniforms for the 2022-23 NBA season.

“To Pistons fans everywhere – we heard you, and this is for you,” said Mike Zavodsky, Chief Business Officer for the Detroit Pistons. “The teal jerseys represent a ‘colorful’ time in Pistons basketball and NBA history. We are thrilled to re-introduce the teal to a new generation of basketball fans, and can’t wait to see this version of Detroit Basketball suit up in them.”

The teal uniform refers to a particular period in Detroit Pistons’ history. Franchise standouts like Grant Hill, Jerry Stackhouse, Lindsey Hunter, and Ben Wallace donned the teal horsehead uniforms as the team won postseason spots on three separate occasions.

The actual uniform is an exact copy of the original, with the same famous fiery horsehead on a teal jersey with black, yellow, and red trim. The left front strap of the jersey prominently displays United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), the exclusive mortgage partner and official patch of the Pistons. As part of their 2022–23 uniform rotation, the squad is anticipated to wear the teal jerseys in about 10 games throughout the following season.

At a launch event held at the Renaissance Center on Monday night, the Pistons formally presented the jerseys. Jerry Stackhouse was present to display the Classic Edition suit; he started out with the Pistons franchise wearing the teal jersey.

In the weeks before the 2022–23 NBA season, fans will be able to purchase the Classic Edition teal jersey. Fans may now register for pre-order alerts to receive a special window for pre-sale purchases once they become available. The Pistons and DoorDash will work together to produce a small, teal-themed unique gift for particular fans as soon as the jerseys are formally offered for purchase.

You can see the jersey below.