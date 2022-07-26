SOURCE SPORTS: Triple H Announced as New Head of Creative for WWE

SOURCE SPORTS: Triple H Announced as New Head of Creative for WWE

In case you missed it, Vince McMahon is gone from the WWE. The man who built the company into the titan it is today retired. The news of his retirement comes after weeks of headlines and left a hole to be filled in WWE creative. That hole will be filled by his son-in-law and WWE Hall of Fame Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

The reveal comes in a memo to shareholders, announcing Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as co-CEOs. In addition, Levesque will continue his role as EVP of talent relations.

In a separate statement, Triple H, who recently battled a heart scare, said “I’m healthy, fired up, and ready to take charge.”

Last September, Paul “Triple H” Levesque had a “cardiac event” leading to the legendary wrestler and WWE executive missing time from the company. At this year’s Wrestlemania, Triple H made a public WWE appearance, leaving his wrestling boots in the middle of the ring, an action traditionally done to signal a retirement.

“I just wanted to come out here, to say thank you,” Triple H opened. “And to show you my love in the best way I know how. Welcome to Wrestlemania.”

Triple H would also visit Stephen A. Smith to formally announce his retirement.