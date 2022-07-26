The Cool Kids and Mannie Fresh Are Collaborating for a Joint Album

The Cool Kids and Mannie Fresh Are Collaborating for a Joint Album

One of the fun things about Hip-Hop is the collaborations that can come, and no one expects them. The latest evidence of that is the forthcoming joint album from Mannie Fresh and The Cool Kids.

Andrew Barber, the creator of Fake Shore Drive, revealed the Chicago duo would team with the New Orleans Icon. “Breaking News: Mannie Fresh & The Cool Kids are doing an album together,” Barber wrote.

Breaking News: Mannie Fresh & The Cool Kids are doing an album together.



I can’t imagine what it’s gonna sound like, but I’m ready. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/2XWfHtMrej — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) July 24, 2022

In 2021, The Cool Kids, composed of Sir Michael Rocks and Chuck Inglish, announced their return, highlighting a run of albums that they created in various areas.

Advertisement