Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Ella Mai, and Skepta are scheduled to headline Lost In Riddim 2022. The two-day celebration of music, culture and community officially returns October 1-2 at Lake Cunningham Park in San Jose, California.

The Lost In Riddim line up released below features performances from Wale, Capella Grey, Fireboy DML, Tiwa Savage, Sean Paul, Stefflon Don, Tems and more. It’s set to be a cultural celebration offering fans a larger curated selection of worldly sounds, according to an official statement.

“As proud children of immigrant parents, we created Lost In Riddim because we wanted to offer a festival experience more authentic to ourselves and our culture. Something that speaks to us not only as music fans, but who we are as people,” said Fornati Kumeh, festival co-founder and talent buyer. “With a new and larger location, not to mention this incredible lineup of international artists locked in to perform, I’m expecting this to be a weekend for the record books. We really hope fans worldwide will come show out at Lost In Riddim this October.”

