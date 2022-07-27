Former President Obama is out with his annual 2022 Summer Playlist. He took to social media Tuesday to reveal the list, which spanned multiple genres in music. Artists such as Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, Tems and Prince graced the 22-song playlist.

The 44th President also included newcomers Doechii with “Persuasive,” and Pheelz & BNXN fka Buju “Finesse,” along with the classic “When I B On Tha Mic” from Rakim and Guantanamera” by Wyclef and Lauren Hill.

Obama said he is excited to share the playlist every year, because he learns about new artists from the replies, saying it is “an example of how music really can bring us all together.”

Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together.



Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer. What songs would you add? pic.twitter.com/9OgPq0SRy4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 26, 2022

