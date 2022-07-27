In a new interview with Good Morning Britain, R. Kelly’s 3 sisters, Cassandra, Theresa, and Lisa Kelly, came out in support of the convicted R&B singer. In their interview, they maintain that their brother’s 30 year sentence is due to racism in the justice system.

“African Americans have always been treated unfairly,” Cassandra said. “So I think that, that has a lot to do with it as well as other factors.”

The sisters were then asked if their brother had ever been with underage girls. Lisa Kelly responded saying that she wont acknowledge the victims of Kelly’s crimes, and added that he never abused any underage girls.

“I can say he may have been with younger women but as far as underage girls, no. And I stress girls—underage girls, who has seen that?”

She continued, saying that R. Kelly is the victim in this situation and was lied on and taken advantage of. “I’m not gonna acknowledge something that I don’t have the proof of. If there is a victim, I’ll acknowledge. But from what I’ve seen in court and from what I’ve studied and from what I’ve read the only victim I see that’s been stolen from, lied on is Robert. No one is talking about the money that was being extorted from Robert. No one is talking about what was stolen from him…he’s not a monster, he’s not a pedophile, he was just taken advantage of.”

This interview comes shortly after Kelly was moved from prison in New York to one in Chicago where he will be tried for four counts of child pornography, five counts of child sex trafficking, three counts of receipt of child pornography, and one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States.

You can check out the interview with the Kelly sisters below.