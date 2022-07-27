A woman who police say opened fire in a Dallas, Texas airport this week claims to be “God’s prophet” and also married to Chris Brown. Portia Odufuwa has reportedly given authorities the R&B star’s address more than once, saying she lived with him.

The 37-year-old allegedly fired several shots from a bathroom in the Dallas Love Field airport on Monday. Officers on the scene shot Odufuwa in the lower extremities and she was transported to the hospital. No one else was injured in the incident.

She has been arrested and released from jail several times for crimes like robbery and arson and has in the past been found to be mentally unfit to stand trial.

