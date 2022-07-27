Three decades have passed since Ice Cube dissed his former crew members from N.W.A. on “No Vaseline”, but according to Twitter, the Sir Jinx/Ice Cube-produced track from Cube’s Death Certificate LP is now being highlighted as the best diss record of all time.

Hip Hop heads unanimously named “No Vaseline” as the most vicious diss record to date, with Cube throwing shots at the late Eazy-E, Dr. Dre, MC Ren, DJ Yella and Ruthless Records former CEO Jerry Heller. With lines like, “Yella Boy’s on your team, so you’re losin’ / Ay yo Dre, stick to producin’ / Callin’ me Arnold, but you been-a-d*ck / Eazy-E saw your ass and went in it quick,” and “Half-pint bitch, f*ckin’ your homeboys / You little maggot, Eazy-E turned f*ggot,” Ice Cube made one of the most successful exit to solo artist transformations in Hip Hop history.

No Vaseline is the only right answer. He went for all the blood and basically destroyed what was left of NWA.



Hit 'em Up was cheeks https://t.co/9VtCwnW6r7 — Justin (@astro_bawls) July 26, 2022