Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to New York. She’ll be in Brooklyn Thursday to meet with community leaders. They’re set to discuss the Biden Administration’s investment in underserved communities, financial institutions, and small businesses. The VP is also scheduled to visit Long Island for a finance event.

VP Harris has been vocal about the SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe V. Wade. She says state attorney general’s need to protect women’s health and exercise options that put reproductive health first.

