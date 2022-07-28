With Creed III hitting theatres this November, MGM recently announced that a spinoff called Drago is in the works.

Variety reports that the spinoff of Creed, which is a spinoff of Rocky, revolves around Rocky IV and Creed II antagonist Ivan Drago, played by Dolph Lundgren. It was also reported that the film is being written by Robert Lawton.

“I’m incredibly humbled and grateful for this opportunity, and I’m approaching it as an enormous fan of the ‘Rocky’ franchise, who happens to be a screenwriter,” Lawton said in a statement to Variety.

According to the same article by Variety, Lawton landed the job of writing the upcoming film after he pitched his spec script “Becoming Rocky,” which revolved around the making of the first “Rocky” film to MGM executives. While they decided not to pick up the script, he impressed executives so much that they wanted him to build a backstory for Ivan Drago.

The next installment in the Creed franchise is set to release on November 23, 2022. This will be the first film in Both the Rocky and Creed franchises that will not feature Sylvester Stallone playing Rocky Balboa. A trailer for the movie has not come out but pictures of Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors, who is speculated to portray the son of Clubber Lang, leaked earlier this year.