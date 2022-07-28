Doja Cat’s boldness for expression is one of many reasons why music fans adore her. The 26 year-old songstress also blessed fans with her reveal of her new tattoo.

The “Kiss Me More” Grammy-winning artist took to Instagram on Saturday to display her first set of permanent body ink that reads, “Sex Goddess.”

“first tattoo ever 7/23/22 i love it,” she says as she posed in a two-piece bikini and a cowboy hat.

She gave her 24 million followers a closer look on the second slide.

Doja Cat’s first tattoo and kitten heels made a debut today! pic.twitter.com/Y62rBIjXbr — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) July 24, 2022

Last month Doja Cat dropped “Vegas” from the “Elvis” soundtrack. The Planet Her artist is set to headline Lollapalooza in Chicago in the upcoming weekend.