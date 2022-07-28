Doja Cat’s boldness for expression is one of many reasons why music fans adore her. The 26 year-old songstress also blessed fans with her reveal of her new tattoo.
The “Kiss Me More” Grammy-winning artist took to Instagram on Saturday to display her first set of permanent body ink that reads, “Sex Goddess.”
“first tattoo ever 7/23/22 i love it,” she says as she posed in a two-piece bikini and a cowboy hat.
She gave her 24 million followers a closer look on the second slide.
Last month Doja Cat dropped “Vegas” from the “Elvis” soundtrack. The Planet Her artist is set to headline Lollapalooza in Chicago in the upcoming weekend.