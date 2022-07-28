All former Minneapolis police officers involved with the murder of George Floyd have now received their sentence to federal prison for violating Floyd’s civil rights in 2020.

A federal judge sentenced ex-cop Derek Chauvin to 21 years 3 weeks ago. While former police officer Thomas Lane was sentenced to 2 1/2 years for denying him medical care.just last week.

On Tuesday, J. Alexander Kueng was sentenced to 3 years in the feds and he’ll then be under supervised release for 2 years once his sentence behind bars is over.

Kueng was one of the officers present during the arrest, who held down the late George Floyd’s torso while Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck killing him. Prosecutors said Kueng knew his role was to stop what was happening and he failed to do so, according to CNN.

The last ex-cop Tou Thao was handed a 3 1/2 year bid for not intervening in the fatal arrest. Thao was the officer shown in the nearly 10 minute viral video of Floyd’s death that kept a group of bystanders back.

The judge ruled last week that Kueng and Thao should be sentenced based on involuntary manslaughter, not murder, meaning they would be expected to serve substantially less time.

Each was convicted in February of violating the Houston natives civil rights and of failing to intervene to stop their colleague Derek Chauvin during the restraint.

